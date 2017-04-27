4 men stabbed outside East Boston restaurant

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Four men were stabbed early Thursday morning outside a restaurant in East Boston,

Authorities say officers initially responded around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired on Saratoga Street, but they instead found four stabbing victims in scattered around the area.

When officers arrived at the scene outside Restaurant Montecristo, they found two victims on Gove Street, one victim on Border Street and a fourth victim that had walked into a nearby CVS.

“We just tried to keep him awake. You can tell that he lost a lot of blood because he was getting pale as he called authorities,” CVS employee James Newton said after assisting one of the victims.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals with serious stab wounds. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police worked throughout the morning, gathering evidence at the scene. The incident us under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)