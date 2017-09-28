4 people arrested after shooting near Providence courthouse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say four people have been arrested following a shooting near a courthouse in downtown Providence.

No one was injured.

No one was allowed to enter or leave the Garrahy Judicial Complex for a short time after the Thursday morning incident. The courthouse has since reopened.

Witnesses told The Providence Journal that several men who were arguing were ejected from the courthouse. The fight apparently continued outside.

The shooting occurred about a block away from the courthouse.

