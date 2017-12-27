MEMPHIS, TN (WHDH) — Four people are behind bars after a shooting outside a mall in Tennessee.

Police said shots were fired after a fight broke out in the area Tuesday night.

There people were hurt but they are all expected to be okay, officials said.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene as the shots rang out.

“I heard several gunshots in the mall. I was walking through Macy’s, there were several children running through the mall,” said Nicole Smith.

Right now, police are trying to figure out what led up to that fight.

