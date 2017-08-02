4 RMV clerks accused of issuing licenses, ID cards to illegals for cash

BOSTON (WHDH) — Six people, including four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles clerks, have been arrested for issuing licenses and ID cards to illegal immigrants for cash, United States Attorney William Weinreb said.

Evelyn Medina, 56, of Boston, Annette Gracia, 37, of Boston, Kimberly Jordan, 33, of Randolph, David Brimage, 46, of Boston, Bivian Yohanny Brea, 41, of Boston, and Rafael R. Bonano (aka Flako), 32, were charged Wednesday in federal court in Boston with aggravated identity theft.

Investigators said Medina, Gracia, Jordan, and Brimage were employed as clerks at the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles when they were arrested. Brea and Flako are accused of conspiroing with the RMV clerks to operate the scheme.

State police received an anonymous tip in Oct. 2015 alleging that a corrupt RMV employee was providing stolen identifications and drivers’ licenses to individuals seeking false identifications, according to investigators. An investigation revealed that the RMV clerks were allegedly working with Brea, who acted as the document vendor, and Flako, who acted as the document dealer, to provide licenses and identification cards to illegals in exchange for cash compensation.

Some of the false identities and addresses were used to fraudulently register to vote in the City of Boston, according to investigators.

Flako is accused of selling a Puerto Rican birth certificate and U.S. Social Security card to Brea, the document vendor, for approximately $900. Brea is accused of selling the stolen identities for more than $2,000 to clients seeking legitimate identities in Massachusetts.

Officials said the clients included illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges.

The defendants are slated to appear Wednesday in federal court.

