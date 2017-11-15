MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say four suicide bombers have detonated in the Borno state capital and killed 14 people while wounding another 29.

The deafening blasts could be heard Wednesday evening in Maiduguri, the home of the Boko Haram extremist insurgency. This was one of the largest such attacks in the city in years.

Police spokesman Victor Isukwu says the two male and two female bombers targeted crowded parts of Muna Gari suburb. He says the first explosion went off at a prayer ground.

He says the four bombers also were killed.

While Nigeria’s military has made progress in combating Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency, the group continues to carry out suicide attacks in Maiduguri and elsewhere. The group often uses female or child bombers, some who had been abducted.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)