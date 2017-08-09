4 suspects on the run after armed home invasion in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Waltham where four suspects are said to be armed, dangerous, and on the run.

According to police, four black men, armed and wearing all black with black masks, broke into a home on 212 Bacon Street in Waltham early Wednesday morning.

Police say they showed a gun, then fled the home in a newer-model car that had a plate light out and had bright brake lights outlined with LED lights. Officials say an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the home as well as various electronics and marijuana.

Two victims inside the home were reportedly injured but refused medical treatment.

A person out on a run who went near the crime scene Wednesday morning reportedly spotted a black mask and other items and notified police. Officials are investigating.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 6-feet tall with a skinny build; the other three were roughly 5-foot-10 with regular builds, and all appeared to be in their mid-to-late 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waltham Police.

Investigators now on scene at a track in #Waltham where a runner spotted a black mask and a few other items, close to home invasion @7News pic.twitter.com/njSO4t7V9p — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 9, 2017

