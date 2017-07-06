4 suspects still at large after woman is beaten, robbed in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say a vehicle connected to the assault and robbery of a woman in Hyde Park has been recovered, but the suspects are still on the run.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Beaver Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller reported that a woman was assaulted and robbed by four men, who apparently entered her home through a window.

The victim told police that the four men held her at gunpoint, assaulted her, forced her into her vehicle and then drove her to an ATM. Police say she was forced to take out cash, then was dumped on Harvard Avenue in Mattapan.

A Good Samaritan says she found the victim in the street with a swollen face.

“She was very traumatized and upset,” the Good Samaritan said. “She said that she was hit in the face with one of the guns.”

Police say two men got into a white Honda with smoke coming from the car as the other two men fled in the woman’s vehicle, a blue Kia Soul with Mass. registration 3VH745.

The Kia Soul was located Thursday afternoon on Alexander Street in Roxbury, according to police. The search for the suspects is still ongoing at this time.

The woman was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her face.

The suspects are described as black and Hispanic or Cape Verdean.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

