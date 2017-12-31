BOSTON (WHDH) – Fire officials are on the scene of a gas leak and fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale.

Crews responded just after 6 p.m. Sunday, and crews remained on scene well into the night.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Hyde Park Avenue has been closed down from Walk Hill Street outbound and Blakemore Street inbound, according to Boston Fire.

Some triple decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m., as a precaution, according to fire officials. They say residents were taken to MBTA buses.

Boston Fire said they would normally shut off the gas off but if crews did so, roughly 8,200 households would be without heat. Boston Fire said all on scene are working to make sure that does not happen.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

