4-year-old brought to tears as new stepmom reads vows to him

Ripley, NY (WHDH) — Wedding vows in New York brought a 4-year-old boy to tears.

The boy’s dad was marrying his new stepmom and her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn’t help but cry.

“I may not have given you the gift of life,” said his new stepmom, “but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

The boy’s father is a marine and his stepmom a senior airman.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)