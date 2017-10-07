HOLBROOK, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials say a 4-year-old girl has died after being struck by a commercial vehicle in Holbrook.

The girl was running in the street when she was struck by the vehicle, according to police. She was transported to South Shore Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Police are currently investigating.

