4-year-old girl killed after being hit by commercial truck in Holbrook identified

HOLBROOK, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials say a 4-year-old girl, Savannah Curran, died after being struck by a utility truck in Holbrook.

The crash happened along Fargo Road, where Curran lived, at 1:02 p.m. Saturday.

Curran was running in the street when she was struck by the vehicle, according to police. She was transported to South Shore Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The girl’s grandmother also needed medical attention following the devastating incident, according to police.

Police say the driver of the utility truck was later taken the hospital out of concern for his well being.

State Police stayed on scene to test the truck’s brakes.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. Mass. State Police and Holbrook Police are investigating the incident.

