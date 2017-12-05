4-year-old Walpole boy recognized after teaming up with police

WALPOLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A 4-year-old boy from Walpole was recognized Tuesday after he teamed up with police officers to help slow down people on the roads.

Alex McCabe has become a friendly face behind Walpole Police’s radar gun. He has made it his mission to assist police in Walpole, so when Walpole Police Officer Scott Koenig was checking on traffic, the 4-year-old was right to help.

“I heard the door open up while I was making breakfast, next thing I know he was out there,” Alex McCabe’s father, Tim McCabe, said.

“He came out and helped with the radar enforcement on the street he lives on, I was posted there for some complaints,” Officer Scott Koenig said. “I gave him the radar gun and we slowed the traffic down,” he continued.

Alex McCabe has been rewarded for his hard work, and received a “positive ticket” from officers to thank him for a job well done.

“It made officer Koenig’s day, so we thought it was a great thing, we caught him doing something right, figured we’d come make him a hero here at school,” Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael Jr. said.

Alex McCabe and his family said they’re grateful for the special recognition. His father said it “speaks volumes of what the cops do” in Walpole, and their “willingness to really help in the community.”

Police said they’re lucky to have a sidekick like Alex McCabe.

“He’s a great kid, he’s very helpful, he’s always there to help us out whenever we’re in the neighborhood,” Officer Koenig said.

