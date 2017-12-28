4 youths charged with using BB gun in Worcester carjacking

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested two 14-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys in connection with an armed carjacking in Worcester.

Police say one of the 14-year-old youths pointed a BB gun that looked like a real handgun at a 51-year-old man in his car on Wednesday afternoon and stole the vehicle.

A short time later, a youth with a gun in his hand and fitting the description of the carjacking suspect approached a 63-year-old woman in her car and ordered her out of the vehicle. She screamed and the youth ran away.

The suspect and four others were spotted nearby in a third vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier Wednesday. Four were arrested and one ran away and remained at large as of Thursday.

No names were released.

