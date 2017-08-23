40-year-old state trooper dies after medical emergency

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts State Police say a 40-year-old trooper died after suffering a medical emergency at his home.

A department spokesman says Trooper Patrick E. Ahl, of Weymouth, died unexpectedly on Monday. His cause of death has not been released.

Ahl was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2010 for helping to rescue a woman who was trapped in her car after it skidded off a highway during a heavy rainstorm. Police say he broke open a window, cutting both hands, so the woman could be pulled from the vehicle.

Ahl joined the state police in 2006. He previously worked as a corrections officer and served in Afghanistan as a member of a Massachusetts National Guard military police company.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

