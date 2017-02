San Antonio, TX (WHDH) — The cleanup continues Monday morning in San Antonio, Texas after multiple storms hit the city Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said at least one hundred homes were damaged by a combination of thunderstorms and powerful winds.

Nearly 40,000 people are still without power.

