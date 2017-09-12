TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has died after her vehicle collided with a city bus.

Authorities say the 48-year-old woman died Monday in Taunton after the vehicle she was driving hit a Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority bus.

The bus driver, a 56-year-old woman from Rhode Island, was taken to the hospital following the crash. Her current condition is not known.

No charges have been filed. Local and state police continue to investigate.

