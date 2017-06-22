4th of July Events in New England

ATTLEBORO:
July 3
2017 fireworks event at Attleboro High School
Entertainment and food vendors, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
July 4
Kidz Day, 9 a.m. to noon
Poncin Hewitt Field
BOSTON:
July 3
Boston Pops rehearsal with all guest artists at DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade
Gates open around 5 p.m., concert goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular with Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge and Andy Grammer
DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular
CHELMSFORD:
July 2
Concert on Chelmsford Common, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3
Country Fair
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Participants start lining up at 7 a.m. at McCarthy Middle School
Parade ends at Summer Street in Chelmsford Center
More information, including application to participate
Residents invited to park in lot at Blake Funeral Home during fair and parade
CONCORD:
July 4
38th annual Minuteman Classic Road Race
Youth Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.
5-mile Road Race – 9 a.m.
Race starts on Stow Street near Hunt Recreation Center
Picnic in the Park
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Emerson Field
List of events
DANVERS:
July 4
Horribles Parade
Registration starts at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Seaboard Products to Highland Common on Centre Street
Back Bay Parade
Assembles at Damon and Porter streets at 10:30 a.m., parade starts at 11 a.m.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Danvers Rotary Pavillion at Mill Pond
EDGARTOWN:
Independence Day Parade, 5 p.m.
Parade begins at intersection of West Tisbury and Pinehurst roads
Parade route and information on registering
Fireworks start at dusk on harbor
FITCHBURG:
July 3
Fireworks launched from Rollstone Hill at 10 p.m.
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade begins on Summer Street, continues to Upper Common
GLOUCESTER:
July 3
Fishtown Horribles Parade, Concert and Fireworks in downtown Gloucester
Free concert on Gloucester Boulevard by the Runaround Band at 5 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Fishtown Horribles Parade on Facebook
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.
July 4
Fireworks at the beach between B and C streets at 9:30 p.m.
LOWELL:
July 4 (Raindate July 5)
Independence Day Celebration
Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St.
Park opens at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Free admission
Free parking at Ayotte Garage by Tsongas Center
More information on celebration
LYNN:
July 1
Firecracker 5K Road Race
Registration begins at 10 a.m., race starts at 11 a.m.
Rolly’s Tavern on the Square, 338 Broadway
More information on road race
July 3
Lynn Fireworks Celebration
Pre-fireworks concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Red Rock Park
More information, including road closures
MASHPEE:
June 30 (Rain date July 1)
16th annual Mashpee Community Picnic & Fireworks
Mashpee High School, 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
More information on picnic
NATICK:
June 25
Mini-Triathlon, 9:30 a.m.
Memorial Beach at Dug Pond, West Street
June 26
Concert on the Common: Classic Groove, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
June 29
Children’s Parade and Natick’s Voice Competition, 6:30 p.m.
The Common (Rain location for Natick’s Voice: Natick Community Senior Center)
July 4
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon
First Congregational Church, 2 East Central St.
62nd annual 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Wilson Middle School to St. Patrick’s Church
Natick Friends of the 4th
NEWTON:
July 4
Kids Morning, for children ages 3-12
Newton Centre Playground at Tyler Terrace, 10 a.m. to noon
Open Air Market & Amusement Rides
Albemarle Field, Noon to 9 p.m.
Entertainment in the Gazebo, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bo & Bill Winiker Band, 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
More information on events
PLYMOUTH:
July 4
2nd annual 4th of July 5K
Stephens Field, 8 a.m.
Register for 5K
4th of July Parade – Salute to “Super” Heroes
Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mayflower Business Park, 428-430 Court St.
Register for parade
Plymouth Philharmonic Concert
Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St.
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m. at Plymouth Waterfront
July 4 Plymouth
SHREWSBURY:
Annual 4th of July Celebration, noon to 4 p.m.
Dean Park
Decorated Bike & Doll Carriage Parade at 12:30 p.m.
More details on celebration
SOMERVILLE:
June 24
Family Fun Day celebrating Independence Day, 12 p.m.
Trum Field, 546 Broadway
June 29
Independence Day Fireworks
Live entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.
Detours and road closures
WAKEFIELD:
July 4
Wakefield 4th of July Parade starts at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s parade theme is “Olympian Pride.”
Parade beings at Lakeside Office Park, ends at Galvin Middle School
More information on parade
Parade route and road closures
WESTON:
July 4
Annual 4th of July Family Fun Day: Red, White & Pool
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Memorial Pool, 20 Alphabet Lane
WORCESTER:
June 30 (Raindate July 1)
Annual Independence Day Celebration
Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street
Kids’ Korner – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Flag-raising and performance from Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra – 7:40 p.m.
Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.
