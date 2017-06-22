4th of July Events in New England

ATTLEBORO:

July 3

2017 fireworks event at Attleboro High School

Entertainment and food vendors, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

July 4

Kidz Day, 9 a.m. to noon

Poncin Hewitt Field

BOSTON:

July 3

Boston Pops rehearsal with all guest artists at DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade

Gates open around 5 p.m., concert goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular with Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge and Andy Grammer

DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

CHELMSFORD:

July 2

Concert on Chelmsford Common, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 3

Country Fair

July 4

4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.

Participants start lining up at 7 a.m. at McCarthy Middle School

Parade ends at Summer Street in Chelmsford Center

More information, including application to participate

Residents invited to park in lot at Blake Funeral Home during fair and parade

CONCORD:

July 4

38th annual Minuteman Classic Road Race

Youth Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.

5-mile Road Race – 9 a.m.

Race starts on Stow Street near Hunt Recreation Center

Picnic in the Park

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Emerson Field

List of events

DANVERS:

July 4

Horribles Parade

Registration starts at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.

Parade goes from Seaboard Products to Highland Common on Centre Street

Back Bay Parade

Assembles at Damon and Porter streets at 10:30 a.m., parade starts at 11 a.m.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Danvers Rotary Pavillion at Mill Pond

EDGARTOWN:

Independence Day Parade, 5 p.m.

Parade begins at intersection of West Tisbury and Pinehurst roads

Parade route and information on registering

Fireworks start at dusk on harbor

FITCHBURG:

July 3

Fireworks launched from Rollstone Hill at 10 p.m.

July 4

4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.

Parade begins on Summer Street, continues to Upper Common

GLOUCESTER:

July 3

Fishtown Horribles Parade, Concert and Fireworks in downtown Gloucester

Free concert on Gloucester Boulevard by the Runaround Band at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Fishtown Horribles Parade on Facebook

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.

July 4

Fireworks at the beach between B and C streets at 9:30 p.m.

LOWELL:

July 4 (Raindate July 5)

Independence Day Celebration

Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St.

Park opens at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Free admission

Free parking at Ayotte Garage by Tsongas Center

More information on celebration

LYNN:

July 1

Firecracker 5K Road Race

Registration begins at 10 a.m., race starts at 11 a.m.

Rolly’s Tavern on the Square, 338 Broadway

More information on road race

July 3

Lynn Fireworks Celebration

Pre-fireworks concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Red Rock Park

More information, including road closures

MASHPEE:

June 30 (Rain date July 1)

16th annual Mashpee Community Picnic & Fireworks

Mashpee High School, 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

More information on picnic

NATICK:

June 25

Mini-Triathlon, 9:30 a.m.

Memorial Beach at Dug Pond, West Street

June 26

Concert on the Common: Classic Groove, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 29

Children’s Parade and Natick’s Voice Competition, 6:30 p.m.

The Common (Rain location for Natick’s Voice: Natick Community Senior Center)

July 4

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon

First Congregational Church, 2 East Central St.

62nd annual 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.

Parade goes from Wilson Middle School to St. Patrick’s Church

Natick Friends of the 4th

NEWTON:

July 4

Kids Morning, for children ages 3-12

Newton Centre Playground at Tyler Terrace, 10 a.m. to noon

Open Air Market & Amusement Rides

Albemarle Field, Noon to 9 p.m.

Entertainment in the Gazebo, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bo & Bill Winiker Band, 6 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

More information on events

PLYMOUTH:

July 4

2nd annual 4th of July 5K

Stephens Field, 8 a.m.

Register for 5K

4th of July Parade – Salute to “Super” Heroes

Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mayflower Business Park, 428-430 Court St.

Register for parade

Plymouth Philharmonic Concert

Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St.

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m. at Plymouth Waterfront

July 4 Plymouth

SHREWSBURY:

Annual 4th of July Celebration, noon to 4 p.m.

Dean Park

Decorated Bike & Doll Carriage Parade at 12:30 p.m.

More details on celebration

SOMERVILLE:

June 24

Family Fun Day celebrating Independence Day, 12 p.m.

Trum Field, 546 Broadway

June 29

Independence Day Fireworks

Live entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.

Detours and road closures

WAKEFIELD:

July 4

Wakefield 4th of July Parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Olympian Pride.”

Parade beings at Lakeside Office Park, ends at Galvin Middle School

More information on parade

Parade route and road closures

WESTON:

July 4

Annual 4th of July Family Fun Day: Red, White & Pool

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Memorial Pool, 20 Alphabet Lane

WORCESTER:

June 30 (Raindate July 1)

Annual Independence Day Celebration

Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street

Kids’ Korner – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Flag-raising and performance from Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra – 7:40 p.m.

Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.

