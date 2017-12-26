4th person charged in Boston drug robbery that left 1 dead

BOSTON (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a robbery that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Eighteen-year-old Elijah Charles was arraigned Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court on charges of armed robbery and armed assault.

Prosecutors say Charles was involved in a Dec. 10 robbery in Boston that led to the shooting of Duncan Ketter.

Authorities say a 16-year-old arranged to buy marijuana from a woman who was joined by Ketter. After all three got into a vehicle, an armed man emerged from the rear and demanded the pot.

Ketter was shot and allegedly thrown from the vehicle.

Charles’s attorney says he is a college student who was asked by an acquaintance to give a ride to pick up marijuana. He says Charles didn’t know of any robbery plans.

