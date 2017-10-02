5 agree to guilty pleas for Massachusetts registry fake IDs

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities say four former clerks at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and a fifth person have agreed to plead guilty in a scheme to produce false identification for people living in the country illegally.

The U.S. attorney’s office says all five agreed to plead guilty to one count of producing a false identification document.

A sixth person has also been charged in the scheme with one count of aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say four worked as clerks at the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles and conspired with the other two to trade cash for Massachusetts identifications and drivers’ licenses.

If the court accepts the plea agreements, the five face prison terms ranging from eight months to no greater than 15 years.

