5 arrested at ‘Chuck E. Cheese’ in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Five people were arrested at a “Chuck E. Cheese” in Everett on Saturday.

State and Malden Police were called into the kids establishment to control the adults, who were reportedly drinking alcohol and became violent.

The “Chuck E. Cheese” chain does not serve alcohol at any of its locations.

The group was arraigned Monday on several charges including assault and battery of a police officer.

