5 arrested in connection with Walmart theft in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wisc. (WHDH) — Five people were arrested after police said they shoplifted from a Wisconsin Walmart before leading officers on a wild chase.

The incident happened in late September and police just released the cruiser’s dashcam video. Walmart employees called 911 after they said the group of teens left the store with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen electronics. A police officer spotted the getaway car, leading to a chase.

The dashcam video showed the suspects throwing the stolen goods out of the car as they sped up to evade police.

Spike strips were placed on the road and while one of the car’s tires was hit, the suspects kept going. Sixteen miles later, the chase came to an end.

Of the five teens arrested, three were charged as adults.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)