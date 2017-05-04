5 charged with human trafficking at Massachusetts brothels

BOSTON (AP) – Five people have been arrested in connection with trafficking women for sex at brothels in and around Boston.

The arrests were made Thursday in a joint operation by the FBI and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. The brothels were in Boston, Cambridge, North Reading and Quincy.

Pingxia Fan and Simon Shimao Lin, both of Boston, and Timothy Hayes, of Gloucester, were each charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering, keeping a house of ill fame and conspiracy.

Robert Mozer and Biqun Xiao, both of Deerfield, New Hampshire, were charged with conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Woburn District Court and Quincy District Court.

