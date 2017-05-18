5 firefighters injured battling house fire in Mattapan

MATTAPAN (WHDH) — Five firefighters suffered minor injuries as they fought a fire in Mattapan Thursday night.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Evelyn Street at 7:47 p.m. Witnesses said the flames spread quickly and they could hear the bang of live wires exploding.

Residents raced through the building to alert their neighbors about the fire. All residents made it out safely but 15 adults and five children were displaced.

Fire Chief John Walsh said three firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion and two other firefighters suffered minor injuries. They are all expected to be OK.

