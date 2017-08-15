5 girls charged with witness intimidation after baby placed in refrigerator

DANVERS (WHDH) - Five juvenile females are facing charges after authorities say they intimidated a witness connected to the case in which a baby was placed in a refrigerator last week in Danvers.

The girls were arraigned Tuesday in Lynn Juvenile Court on one count of witness intimidation.

Two juvenile babysitters were charged with child endangerment and assault after authorities say the girls put a baby who they were looking after inside a refrigerator.

The girls are not being identified because of their age, but police said the duo recorded video of the incident and shared it on the social media app Snapchat.

The infant is said to be OK and was not injured.

No details regarding the intimidation charges were released, but one of the girls was said to be directly involved in the crime. The other four girls were not.

The incident is still under investigation.

