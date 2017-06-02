5 N. Attleborough veterans to receive high school diplomas

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Five veterans from North Attleborough are finally receiving their high school diplomas, decades after graduating high school.

Charlie Legg, 90, is a WWII Navy veteran and Ralph Doucette, 64, served in the Marines in Vietnam. Both never received their diplomas while serving in the military. Legg said he was called to report to the Navy about a week before graduating, while Doucette said he already on-duty in Hawaii by the time graduation came.

Legg, Doucette and three other veterans will join the Class of 2017 and receive their diplomas this year. The oldest veteran receiving a diploma is 95 years old. Superintendent Scott Holcomb said the honor is well-deserved.

“There’s a rich history that the student of North Attleborough get to be part of today, which, of course, is a historic first for them and for our town,” said Holcomb.

The ceremony was organized by the town’s veteran services director.

“It’s a piece missing and you plug it in and now it’s complete,” said Doucette.

