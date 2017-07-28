5 named to board advising Massachusetts pot regulators

BOSTON (AP) — The first members of a board that will provide guidance to marijuana regulators in Massachusetts have been named.

Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg announced her five appointees to the Cannabis Advisory Board on Friday, shortly after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill making revisions to the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey must also by next week appoint five members each to the board. It will offer advice and recommendations to the yet-to-be-formed Cannabis Control Commission.

Several of Goldberg’s appointees have experience in the medical marijuana industry. They include Norton Arbeláez, who founded a medical marijuana center in Denver and advised Colorado state regulators.

Also named was Alan Balsam, the former director of public health in Brookline, Massachusetts.