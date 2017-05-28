WANBLEE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say five people including a pregnant woman have died in a crash on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

It happened Saturday night on Highway 44, around five miles west of Wanblee.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey tells KNBN-TV the victims were in a vehicle that crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer.

The station says the victims were identified as 21-year-old Ashton Standing Bear; 7-year-old Jaceya Cummings; 5-year-old Micah Cummings; Devin Conquering Bear, whose age was unknown; and 30-year-old Tawni Wilcox, who was six months pregnant. A baby in the vehicle survived and was taken to a Rapid City hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the semi were unhurt.

Wanblee is about 100 miles southeast of Rapid City.

