5 people injured in 2-car crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Five people, including a 12-year-old, were injured Saturday after a crash involving two cars in Taunton.

The crash happened on Williams Street, near Taunton High School. All the passengers in both cars suffered serious injuries.

Police said a woman injured in the crash had to be airlifted to Boston Medical Center. The four other victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

