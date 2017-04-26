5 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a Jeep crashed into a school bus in Yarmouth.

Authorities say a 17-year-old junior operator struck the bus, which was heading to Cape Cod Regional High School, around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Regional and Station Avenue.

Fifteen students were on the bus and four people were riding in the Jeep. All four of the Jeep’s occupants and one person on the bus were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for precautionary reasons. No one was seriously injured.

Authorities say the Jeep’s driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle in violation of a license restriction.

The scene has since been cleared.

