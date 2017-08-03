5-year-old boy unresponsive after summer camp pool accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive after a swimming pool accident at a Massachusetts summer camp designed to accommodate children with disabilities.

First responders tried to revive the boy at Springfield’s Camp STAR Angelina on Wednesday before an ambulance rushed him to a hospital. His current condition is not known.

The camp’s website says it is open to children and young adults with or without disabilities. It includes a handicapped-accessible pool with a gradually sloped entry point.

The city’s parks department, which oversees the camp, did not respond to a request for comment.

