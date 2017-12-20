5-year-old Chicago boy shot in 2016 shoots himself in hand

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting last year has accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Police say the latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a home on the city’s South Side. Police say the boy’s father obtained the gun illegally.

Police say Kavan Collins shot himself after finding the gun in a bedroom.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says detectives are questioning the dad about the weapon, which wasn’t registered and had a defaced serial number. He says the father will likely to be charged with felony counts related to the gun and child endangerment. Police didn’t release the father’s name.

In 2016, the boy was walking with his mom and others when a bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the jaw.

