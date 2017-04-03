5-year-old child shot in Roxbury, police search for suspects

Roxbury, MA (WHDH) — Boston Police have confirmed that a child was shot in Roxbury on Sunday night.

The 5-year-old was shot in the area of Copeland Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the boy was shot in the lower back.

“Preliminary reports it was a silver vehicle,” said Evans, “with two black males 18-20.

Police believe the boy’s father was the intended target. Him and his son were leaving a house when the shots came from around the corner.

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the child is awake and alert.

“It’s certainly bothersome to me as mayor of the city,” said Mayor Marty Walsh, “but just as a citizen of the city, that a 5-year-old little boy that should be home in bed right now and getting ready for school tomorrow is at the hospital. Potentially facing surgery.

Now Boston Police are on the hunt for the suspects and they are hoping the boy’s father will be able to help with the investigation.

