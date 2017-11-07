MERIDEN, CT (WHDH) — A five-year-old girl had her dream wedding before undergoing heart surgery.

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone has several life-threatening heart defects, according to a GoFundMe page started by a family friend.

She wished for a dream wedding to marry her best friend Hunter before having a third heart surgery in January at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The two kids said their vows on a playground.

