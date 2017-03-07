5-year-old girl headed to National Spelling Bee

A little girl from Oklahoma is showing off her skills.

Edith Fuller beat more than 50 children at the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday to earn her a spot at Nationals.

At just 5-years-old, she has become the youngest contestant ever to qualify .

The home schooled girl says she has been preparing each day with her parents.

The National Spelling Bee will be held at the end of May, where Edith will compete for the grand prize of $40,000.

