5-year-old MI girl saved family from house fire

A 5-year-old Michigan girl helped save her family from a house fire.

Officials said the little girl woke her up parents when she smelled smoke.

The family was able to escape their burning home safely.

Both of the girls parents credit her for waking up and taking action, allowing everyone to make it out of the home alive.

The girls father said, “If she wouldn’t have woke us up we would have died from the smoke.”

No injuries were reported.

The little girl said she knew what to do after learning about fire safety ins school.

