5-year-old recovering after being run over by SUV

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine boy is recovering after being accidentally run over by his family’s SUV.

An accident with an SUV on Saturday landed 5-year-old Colton Stormont, of Gorham, in Maine Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care unit. Officials say the boy suffered a bruised lung, fractured ribs, two broken arms and a fractured skull.

Police say the boy was playing inside a family SUV while family members worked on a project in their driveway. Officials say the SUV rolled backward after the 5-year-old knocked the vehicle out of park and into neutral, then jumped out.

Police say the child was then run over by the SUV as it rolled toward the street. Colton was transported to Maine Medical.

He is scheduled to have arm surgery Monday.

