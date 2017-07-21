5-year-old Red Sox superfan Ari Schultz dies after seizure

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Proud Red Sox superfan Ari Schultz passed away Friday evening, his family announced on Facebook.

Ari, 5, was taken to the hospital on Thursday after having a seizure. In his short life, he three open heart surgeries and just days ago returned home to Sudbury after undergoing a transplant.

Ari gained national attention when a video of him pretending to be Xander Boegaerts went viral online. Several members of his favorite team visited him and David Ortiz tweeted a message of support Thursday after Ari was admitted to the ICU.

Ari’s parents said he passed away peacefully listening to a Red Sox game.

