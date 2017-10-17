5-year-old’s grave marker repossessed by manufacturer in dispute over payment

(CNN) — Grieving parents in North Carolina say their 5-year-old son’s grave marker has been repossessed by the company that made it.

It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their son Jake after he lost a long battle with Leukemia.

Crystal said she was stunned when she recently went to visit her little boy’s gravesite, only to find the marker gone.

The owner of the monument company removed the stone after he says the family didn’t pay the money they owed.

“He repossessed it, like it was a car,” she said. “This is my lowest point. He don’t care.”

J.C. Shoaf with Southestern Monuments said the couple did pay in full for a stone, but later made a number of changes, which added up to a larger bill.

“If you buy something, you’ve got to pay for it. No matter what it is,” Shoaf said. “It was my first time in 56 years I’ve had this problem.”

When asked why he placed the stone without a full payment, Schoaf says he did it out of goodwill to the couple.

“Because the family had been through so much emotionally, grieving so hard, I thought we’d just go ahead and do it,” he said.

The Leathermans, meanwhile, say they were never told about any increase in cost.

“If I would have owed him the money I would have paid him,” Wayne said. “This is not something you argue over.”

Schoaf admits he feels for the family, but says it comes down to paying his workers.

“They’ve been through an awful lot, I know that. And right now they’re thinking emotionally, and having that grave out there unmarked, that’s emotional trauma,” he said. “I know. I lost a child, I know what that is.”

The Leathermans now say they are looking for a different company to build a permanent grave marker for their son, rather than paying Schoaf the money he says he’s owed. They say it’s not about the money; rather, they fear it sets a precedent for the same situation to happen to another grieving family.

“If they can do it, they’re going to do it,” Wayne said. “But it doesn’t make it right.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)