50 animals rescued from ‘overcrowded, filthy’ facility

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Fifty animals, including two horses, a dog and four puppies, 27 rabbits, and 15 guinea pigs were rescued from a facility in northwestern New Hampshire last week, officials said.

The Field Services Division of the New Hampshire Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals (S.P.C.A.) responded to a complaint of animal cruelty on the property on June 1. There they found what was described as “overcrowded, filthy conditions”.

The veterinarian on site ordered the horses and dogs to be removed from the facility immediately. The rabbits and guinea pigs were surrendered by the owners at the request of the police. The owners, who are expected to face charges of animal neglect, are cooperating with authorities.

The condition of all of the animals is yet to be fully disclosed, however it is believed that the dogs are suffering from worms and both of the horses from undernourishment and improper hoof care. Additionally, some of the guinea pigs and rabbits are suffering from urine burns on their paws as a result of the poor living conditions.

“It is always devastating to see animals that were entrusted to the care of humans and those humans failed to provide it,” said Lisa Dennison, Executive Director of the New Hampshire SPCA.

They are currently asking the public for assistance in caring for this new group of rescued animals. The New Hampshire SPCA are looking after the animals.

If you would like to help with the cost of care and to help insure their recovery, a tax-deductible contribution can be made to the SOS FUND by going to www.nhspca.org.

