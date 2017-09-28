$5,000 reward for anyone who can identify person who dumped six puppies in river

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify the person who dumped six puppies in the Blackstone River on Sunday.

Uxbridge Police have also been asking for the public’s assistance.

Police said the six puppies, who were found by a kayaker, were tied up inside a bag near the Rhode Island border.

The puppies were taken away by animal control and are expected to be OK according to officials.

“They were in like a potato sack,” Uxbridge Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie said. “It wasn’t fully submerged.”

At least one puppy ingested mud and water, but they have all undergone treatment. The dogs will be kept together until they are able to be adopted in about six weeks.

Animal cruelty carries punishment of up to seven years behind bars.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PETA or the Uxbridge Police Department.

