MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Fifty-one people from 26 countries are becoming U.S. citizens at a ceremony in Manchester.

The naturalization ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Currier Museum of Art. Alan Chong, the museum’s director and CEO, is providing welcoming remarks to the candidates.

Andrea Rogers, the field office director for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will administer the oath of allegiance to the group.

