Proposed bill explores amnesty for marijuana-related charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers are proposing a controversial bill in Beacon Hill that would apply to those jailed for possession or selling of marijuana.

The bill aims to provide amnesty to prisoners who are facing time for marijuana-related charges.

Lawmakers said they will have a drafted bill ready within two months.

Recreational marijuana was made legal in Massachusetts last month.

