Martellus Bennett helps Boston school in need of library books

BOSTON (WHDH) - “He’s definitely a great guy,” Courtney Maginnis said of New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

It all started with a Hail Mary tweet. Maginnis took a chance in an effort to raise money for her school, which was in need of library books.

“I tweeted at him and said Martellus would you be able to help out with this fundraiser,” said Maginnis, of Roxbury’s Tobin School.

Maginnis reached out to Bennett in hopes he could help the school reach their goal of raising $3,000 for new books for students.

Bennett had been to the school before to read his children’s book “Hey AJ It’s Saturday.”

Within minutes, Bennett tweeted back and said “send me the link, I’ll hook it up.” And that’s just what Bennett did.

Bennett made a generous $2,500 donation, bringing the Tobin School just $5 dollars short of their goal.

“He’s a funny guy and he said you have to raise the rest yourself. Then someone saw that on twitter and made the $5 donation,” Maginnis said.

It was an unexpected win for students and faculty.

“Without his generosity it would have been very tough for us to raise that $3000. We reached a standstill in the campaign. We couldn’t have done it without him,” Maginnis said.

The books should arrive at the school in a couple weeks, and that will include a few copies of Bennett’s book.

