Video shows massive alligator strolling through nature reserve

LAKELAND, FLA (WHDH) – And we all thought dinosaurs were extinct!

A massive alligator resembling a prehistoric creature was spotted over the weekend near Lakeland, Florida.

A video captured by Kim Joiner, a visitor at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County, left bystanders in shock.

The video showed the alligator slowly strolling across a path at the reserve.

The alligator appeared to over 10 feet tall.

Video credit: Kim Joiner via Storyful

