Woman accused of pointing loaded shotgun at man walking dog

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, woman is facing charges after police say she pointed a loaded shotgun at a man walking his dog past her home.

Nicole Matusewic, 30, is accused of confronting the man with a pump-action shotgun after he supposedly knocked on her door. The man told police that he never knocked.

Matusewic allegedly left her porch, pointed the gun at the man, loaded it and said she would “take care” of anyone who banged on her door.

Matusewic denied pointing the weapon at the man when asked by police. She is charged with criminal threatening and reckless conduct.

Police said officers recovered a loaded shotgun outside Matusewic’s apartment on Union Street.

She was released on bail. She is slated to appear in court in February.

