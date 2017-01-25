New details in teen suicide case

TAUNTON (WHDH) — New details have emerged in the case of Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old woman from Plainville woman who faces a manslaughter charge for allegedly sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Attorneys for Carter say new evidence proves their client is innocent. An attorney claimed that Conrad Roy did not actually get back into his carbon monoxide-filled truck after Carter texted him and told him to do so.

But new documents show police did not see Conrad’s truck in a K-Mart parking lot during patrol hours later.

Prosecutors say Carter sent Roy dozens of text messages encouraging the 18-year-old to take his own life. She is also accused of telling Roy during a phone conversation to get back in his truck when he got out as the vehicle was filling with carbon monoxide.

Carter’s lawyer has argued her comments were constitutionally protected free speech and she was not responsible for Roy’s suicide.

