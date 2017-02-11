FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Super Bowl celebration continued over the weekend.

New England Patriots fans flocked to The Hall at Patriot Place to see the Lombardi trophy; it proved to be a popular attraction.

Hall officials announced on Saturday that tickets to view the Super Bowl Ll trophy were officially sold out.

The special event was to continue through the weekend, but tickets were gone by the end of the first night.

Fans that bought tickets in advance will have the chance to snap photos with it, but others will have to wait for another opportunity.

