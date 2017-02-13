BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker honored the officers who were involved in the capture of an escaped prisoner.

James Morales escaped from a Rhode Island detention center and was captured five days later in Somerville.

Gov. Baker honored both State Troopers and Somerville Police Detectives for their outstanding efforts which led to his arrest.

In January, two Somerville detectives were on their way to a funeral when James Morales walked in front of their car.

“He was crossing the street. He had his helmet. We thought this was the suspect that everyone had been looking for,” said Det. Kilsarys Leguisamon of the Somerville Police Department.

They recognized him as a possible bank robbery suspect and called into dispatch to check on his description.

“Trooper Merrick pulled up, jumped out of his cruiser, started chasing the gentleman, so we were like ‘forget about the description, it’s him,’” said Det. Derrick Dottin of the Somerville Police Department.

“Immediately, once I saw him, I knew it was the escaped inmate from Rhode Island,” said Trooper Joseph Merrick of the Massachusetts State Police.

Trooper Merrick chased Morales for about two blocks, even as he tried to get over a fence.

“I was able to tackle him with the assistance of two Somerville Detectives,” said Trooper Merrick. “We were able to put him in handcuffs,” he added.

Trooper Brendan Cain assisted with the capture as well.

“There’s just great relief. There were multiple agencies looking for him,” said Trooper Cain.

None of the officers were willing to take credit themselves. However, Gov. Baker says it’s important to recognize their bravery publicly.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)