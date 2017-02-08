55 vehicles involved in massive crash on Route 128 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A massive pile-up crash Wednesday involving dozens of vehicles shut down Route 128 northbound in Wakefield during the morning commute.

Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a stretch of highway near Exit 39. State police said 55 vehicles, including tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash due to icy road conditions.

Some cars had only minor damage, while damage to other vehicles was more serious. Many cars had to be towed from the scene.

Crews worked for several hours to clear the wrecked vehicles. The highway has since been reopened.

Some drivers suffered minor injuries, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)