Amazon Prime Day beings Monday night

Amazon is kicking off a day of deals for it’s Prime customers.

‘Amazon Prime Day,’ gets underway Monday night, for the third year in a row.

Amazon has promised that this year’s Prime Day is going to be bigger than ever.

The deal actually lasts for 30 hours and there will be hundreds of thousands of discounts on items from all over the world.

Prime Day starts at 9:00 p.m. on Monday and ends at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There will be new deals offered every five minutes and you must be an Amazon Prime member to get access to the deals.

Customers can sign up at anytime before Tuesday to take part in Prime Day. It costs $100.00 to be a member.

Here are some tips to take advantage of the deals.

Track deals ahead of time

You can set an alert for when the offer begins

People with Alexa can get access to Prime Day deals two hours before anyone else

There will also be deals on Amazon Prime’s ‘Now’ platform. Prime Now shoppers can get same-day delivery on a number of items, including food and beauty products.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)